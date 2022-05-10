Italy is for lovers! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark touched down in Rome ahead of their second wedding — and brought along some of their closest friends.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 33, and her husband, 42, documented their travels via their respective Instagram Stories beginning on Monday, May 9. After arriving in Europe, the twosome revealed that their 16-month-old daughter, Hartford, had already adjusted to the time change with ease.

“Living her best life,” Schroeder wrote via social media on Monday, showing her baby girl smiling while snacking in the city. “Truly, she loves a breadstick.”

Clark, for his part, shared a snap of his bride out to dinner on night one, writing, “We made it!!!”

The couple previously tied the knot in September 2020 in a backyard ceremony after their original plan to get married in Rome in October 2020 was derailed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The twosome confirmed last month that they would be having a second wedding in Italy now that travel restrictions have been lifted.

“Can’t wait to marry this woman (again) in 3 weeks,” Clark wrote via his Instagram Story in April, sharing a goofy photo of Schroeder getting her hair highlighted.

The commercial casting director and the Off With My Head author were joined by friends, including Bravo costar Katie Maloney and actor Rob Evors on Tuesday, May 10, for their pre-nuptials festivities.

The group’s full first day of activities featured a visit to the Pantheon, playing in a fountain with Hartford and coffee on the cobblestone streets.

Maloney, who announced her split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, appeared to arrive solo on Monday. The 35-year-old “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host shared a glimpse of her hotel room via Instagram on Tuesday morning before hitting the streets of Rome with the bride and groom.

“This glorious crew,” Schroeder teased via social media on Tuesday alongside a video of Maloney, Evors, 45, and the rest of the squad dining al fresco and sipping on Aperol spritz cocktails.

Clark’s sister, Georgia Bardetti, and Schroeder’s pal Kristina Kelly were also in tow for the first day in the eternal city. The Florida native’s friends Dylan Leong and Christopher Shanley rounded out the first group of arrivals.

Scroll down for an inside look at Schroeder and Clark’s Italian getaway ahead of their nuptials: