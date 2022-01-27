Moments of reflection. Stassi Schroeder is looking back at her 2020 Vanderpump Rules firing, her 2021 birth and more in an upcoming memoir, Off With Her Head.

“The last couple of years have been a freaking rollercoaster for everyone — there’s been a lot of loss, a lot of big realizations and a lot of unexpected changes — for most of us, anyway,” the former reality star, 33, captioned a Wednesday, January 26, Instagram photo of her book’s cover. “It’s no secret I’ve made some big mistakes and have been called out for them, but I’ve also done a lot of reflecting and learning … and writing. Off With My Head is the Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. And rock bottom looks different to everyone. It could be the feeling of rejection from a really messy breakup, the stress and uncertainty you feel after being laid off or just the loss of your sanity because you miss your former life.”

The Louisiana native added that writing the book was an effort to “shed some light on what happened” to her, concluding, “My real hope is that my stories can help someone else find their way out of their own worst times … and maybe laugh at my expense along the way.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum was fired from the Bravo show in June 2020 after eight seasons when past racially insensitive remarks she made resurfaced. (Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired at the time.) Later that same month, the Next Level Basic author announced her and Beau Clark’s pregnancy. She went on to wed the 41-year-old commercial casting director in September 2020, and they welcomed daughter Hartford, now 12 months, in January 2021.

The “Good the Bad the Baby” podcast cohost referenced these ups and downs on the back cover of her memoir, writing, “Being held accountable in such a public way changed me. Being pregnant changed me. Becoming a mom changed me. Life is still fun AF, but it’s a little more serious now, and trying to crawl out of rock bottom has a way of putting life in perspective, and sometimes changing you for the better. I felt and still feel so strongly about how wrong I was, and clearly I still had a lot to learn.”

The Loyola Marymount University subsequently compared herself to Marie Antoinette, explaining, “Instead of getting the chance to learn from her mistakes and step back and recognize her privilege, she had her beautifully coiffed head chopped off.”

Schroeder’s former costars showed their support for her upcoming release in the comments. “So amazing!” Brittany Cartwright, who stepped away from the show with husband Jax Taylor in December 2020, wrote, while Katie Maloney added, “I love you!!! So proud of you.” Clark, for his part, commented, “Can Hartford sign a copy for me too!?!”

The Witches of WeHo cofounder’s first memoir, Next Level Basic, was published in April 2019.