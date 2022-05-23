Not personal. Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark didn’t cut down their Italian wedding guest list out of spite — it was out of necessity.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 33, revealed on the Monday, May 23, episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him & Her” podcast that her firing from the Bravo series played a part in limiting the amount of people at her May 12 ceremony.

“It was supposed to be on Vanderpump Rules,” Schroeder said of the European nuptials, noting she and Clark, 42, brought a producer for the show along with them in 2019 to scout the venue. “I couldn’t just go wedding plan myself with Beau.”

Once the hotel, ceremony space and reception area was all booked, however, things got complicated for multiple reasons.

Schroeder, who shares 16-month-old daughter Hartford with the Florida native, was fired in June 2020 from Vanderpump Rules. She was let go alongside Kristen Doute after their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced.

In addition to Bravo cutting ties with the Off With My Head author, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted the couple’s ability to travel abroad to tie the knot. The twosome ended up getting married in an intimate backyard ceremony before throwing a lavish Italian wedding earlier this month.

“Bravo didn’t pay for this s–t,” Schroeder recalled on Monday’s podcast, noting that the Italy venue was still locked in despite her show departure. “[We had to] cut 70 percent of the guest list because it’s too expensive. Now it is a 35-person wedding in Rome in a location that’s meant for a s–t ton of people.”

The smaller guest list meant barely any of the Louisiana native’s former Vanderpump Rules costars made the trip. In fact, only Katie Maloney and her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz, were at the bash.

“Honestly, everyone’s been pretty understanding,” Schroeder said of the cutting process, confessing that she’d been “cutthroat” about her former castmates. “We sent out an email, like, ‘Yo, times are tough, we can’t have a 200-person wedding. This doesn’t mean that we don’t like you, but you’re not part of my 35 top people.’”

The Next Level Basic author explained that while many of the Bravo personalities weren’t in Italy, she has remained friends with a few.

“Katie, like I said, is my baby’s godmother. She’s one of my closest friends,” Schroeder told listeners. “I’m friends with Kristen but it’s not the same. We’re all going in different directions. Our lives are so different. I don’t have time to be a Witch of Weho.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that “some of [Stassi’s] family, friends and former costars, including Scheana [Shay], had to be disinvited” ahead of the couple’s second wedding.

Doute, who was in Hawaii when the wedding took place, showed that there were no hard feelings via social media on May 13. “Ugh so sad I missed Rome, but we have a wedding here we had already booked!” the He’s Making You Crazy author, 39, wrote via Instagram. “I’m soo happy she got her dream wedding.”

