Faith Stowers Seemingly Disses Stassi Amid Rumors About Best Selling Book

The feud continues? Faith Stowers seemingly weighed in on Stassi Schroeder‘s latest book as speculation grew about its place on The New York Times’ bestseller list.

“I think it’s a sad, sad time for our community when someone can use white privilege to try and destroy you and then use that same privilege to make money off of you,” Stowers, 33, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 5, appearing to reference her rocky history with her former Vanderpump Rules costar, also 33.

One day prior, the New Orleans native celebrated the success of her book Off With My Head, which hit stands in April. “Holy sh*t. Off With My Head is a New York Times Bestseller!!! Omg,” she captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 4, showing footage of the moment she got the news. “It feels freaking unreal to be recognized twice… and please ignore the foils. Being blonde is high maintenance. #owmh 😭😭😭.”

Along with the clip, she shared a screenshot of the official list, which showed her book at No. 8 in the Advice, How-To and Miscellaneous category. “I’m so so so so SOOOOO PROUD OF YOU!! ❤️,” Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, gushed in the comments.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed a small dagger icon beside the title of Schroeder’s memoir on the NYT ranking, which, according to one Instagram user, is a sign that the book may not have sold as well as its competition. It is widely believed that the symbol is used when the newspaper believes a book made the list through bulk purchases or other suspicious methods.

Stowers and the former SUR waitress have a checkered past. In June 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that Schroeder and costar Kristen Doute were axed from Vanderpump Rules after Stowers — who was the only Black cast member — claimed that the women had wrongfully called the police on her years prior. The Bravo alum opened up about life after reality TV in Off With My Head, acknowledging that she made “huge” mistakes before ultimately facing consequences for her actions.

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” the “Good The Bad The Baby” podcaster wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Schroeder recalled feeling “lost” after her Bravo exit, noting that she and Doute, 39, reconnected after their shared experience. “There’s nothing like tragedy to bring people together. … What we went through was so traumatizing that it made all of our past friendship issues seem like nothing,” the TV personality noted. “It was more important to be there for each other than to hold on to grudges. There was no conversation about the past. We just let it go.”

As for Stowers, a spokesperson previously told Us that the Challenge alum supported the network’s decision to make big casting changes amid the controversy, adding in December 2020, “Faith has nothing but love for her previous costars and wishes them health and happiness.”

