Here for change. Vanderpump Rules alum Faith Stowers is in full support of Bravo’s decision to continue on without several series regulars, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“Faith supports Bravo’s decision to move forward without cast members who did not contribute to the network’s values,” a spokesperson for Stowers, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 17. “Faith has nothing but love for her previous costars and wishes them health and happiness.”

The former SURver is “very much looking forward to the next chapter in her life moving into the fashion space in entertainment, and she looks forward to sharing more with her fans about what this journey will entail.”

Taylor, 41, and Cartwright, 31, announced their departure from Vanderpump Rules on December 4. While the SUR bartender has been a part of the show since its debut season in 2013, the Kentucky native joined in season 5 in a recurring role before being bumped up to series regular for season 6.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor wrote via Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

Though the expectant parents claimed to have left on their own terms, Variety reported that Taylor was “fired” from the show.

The casting changeup comes months after Bravo terminated longtime cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. Before their firings in June, they had all come under fire for past racist actions.

Shortly before Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, were axed, Stowers accused the Witches of WeHo cofounders of turning her in to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. The Ex on the Beach alum later called for Taylor, who once alleged that she committed crimes in a 2017 tweet, to be terminated from the Bravo series.

“I just think it’s not fair to have two people who are very big on their platform, and benefit from the platform, go through something like this for their benefit and everyone else’s benefit because they’re benefiting by being able to take time to themselves and learn, educate themselves,” the former Challenge contestant, whose affair with Taylor unraveled during the show’s sixth season, said on Us’ “Watch With Us” podcast in June. “I think there are other people that should be educated as well because they’ve made some pretty crazy mistakes and said some crazy — not even mistakes. They just said some terrible things.”

The Georgia native noted that Tayler “gets a pat on the back a lot.” She then explained the importance of not creating a double standard, adding, “If you’re going to do it for two people, they should do it for some other people as well.”

Longtime Bravo personality, Andy Cohen, recently said on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy that he has “no idea” when filming on Vanderpump Rules’ 9th season will begin. Production has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.