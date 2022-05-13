Spreading the love! Kristen Doute gushed over friend Stassi Schroeder after she and Beau Clark tied the knot for a second time in Rome.

“Look at this ethereal beauty!” Doute, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 12, sharing a snap of the bride, 33, and groom, 42. “Love you @stassischroeder.”

The Off With My Head author married Clark earlier that day in Italy after previously getting hitched in a backyard ceremony in September 2020. The couple initially planned to exchange vows in Italy in October 2020, but they had to push their wedding back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

When the twosome, who share 16-month-old daughter Hartford, rescheduled their Italian nuptials, many of their Vanderpump Rules costars didn’t make the final cut.

“Stassi had to cut down her guest list,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 11. “Some of her family, friends and former costars, including Scheana [Shay], had to be disinvited.”

Doute and Schroeder had their ups and downs over the years, but according to the Louisiana native, their joint firing from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 brought them back together. (The women were let go after season 8 after their past racially insensitive comments resurfaced.)

“Our last season of Vanderpump Rules focused heavily on the demise of our friendship. So much toxicity had seeped in and we became incapable of getting along,” Schroeder wrote in her 2022 book Off With My Head. “But there’s nothing like tragedy to bring people together. … What we went through was so traumatizing that it made all of our past friendship issues seem like nothing. It was more important to be there for each other than to hold on to grudges. There was no conversation about the past. We just let it go.”

Although Doute didn’t attend the ceremony, she sent her well-wishes from her own getaway. The He’s Making You Crazy author jetted off to Hawaii with her boyfriend, Alex Menache, on Wednesday.

“Mahalo, island of Hawaii. Thank you for sharing your beauty with us,” Doute wrote via her Instagram Story at the time after touching down on the tropical island.

Doute’s arrival in Hawaii coincided with her former Vanderpump Rules castmate Tom Schwartz’s flight to Europe. He joined the wedding crew two days into the vacation.

Schwartz, 39, was one of two Bravo stars at the intimate affair on Thursday. His estranged wife, Katie Maloney, arrived in Italy on Monday, May 9, to take part in the pre-wedding festivities, including a bachelorette bash for Schroeder. (Maloney, 35, and the TomTom cofounder announced their split in March after more than 10 years together.)

Another former costar who was noticeably absent was Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor. The Kentucky native, 33, was home in Los Angeles when Schroder walked down the aisle for the second time, but she was quick to celebrate her wedding via social media.

“Congratulations Stassi & Beau!! Absolutely gorgeous,” Cartwright wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, sharing a photo of the ceremony with her fans.

Schroeder and Clark gave their followers a glimpse at the romantic nuptials on Thursday, with the Florida native writing via Instagram, “I just saw Stassi for the first time in her dress and man, I am … [speechless].”

