As many Vanderpump Rules fans are still reeling from news of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce, she is providing new details about what led to the end of their marriage.

“We met in May or June of 2010 and we didn’t get into a relationship right away. We kind of kept it [casual] for a few months,” the 35-year-old former SURver began on the Sunday, April 10, episode of the “We Met At Acme” podcast. “And then, yeah, I asked him to be my boyfriend. … Because I knew, I think, we both caught feelings. We both didn’t want a relationship, but we caught feelings. So I felt like we had to, you know, establish some boundaries so the other one didn’t get hurt. And then we eventually moved in together. And then I gave him an ultimatum — the famous ultimatum — because I felt like he was always very commitment-phobic in ways. And I was, you know, wanting to take natural progressions, [getting married] was always something I wanted. And he was being naughty. And so I was like, you know, it’s time for you to make the real commitment. … And, of course, now I’m the one that’s asked for a divorce. So it’s funny how life works.”

Bravo fans watched Maloney and Schwartz, 39, exchange vows on season 5 of the reality show after witnessing several ups and downs in their relationship. “It helps you realize so much about [your relationship] and about yourself,” the “You’re Going to Love Me” podcast host told Lindsey Metselaar on Sunday. “It’s the mirror, you know?”

Maloney and Schwartz announced their split on March 15, with Us Weekly later confirming that she listed their date of separation as February 12 in their divorce documents. As the pair navigate their breakup, they are still living together.

“We own a home together. We’re going to sell our house, but we have some repairs that we’re doing. … We have to get it ready to sell,” she explained on Sunday, noting that they are staying in separate rooms before they buy their own places. “We’re not sleeping in bed together. It’s working, it’s peaceful.”

While some Vanderpump Rules fans were surprised by the split, others may point to signs of trouble in their romance over the years. Maloney, for her part, said she didn’t have any “doubts” when she walked down the aisle.

“I really thought that we were gonna make it work. I felt that we had overcome a lot together, I felt that we had grown together,” she said. “And I thought that we would continue growing together, I was very optimistic. I thought, you know, patience is a virtue and that I had made mistakes, and he had made mistakes. I felt like I couldn’t condemn him for a lot of things because I was guilty, but maybe that was my own insecurity and me just not seeing things clearly.”

