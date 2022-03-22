Making it official. Days after announcing their decision to part ways, Katie Maloney filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz on Tuesday, March 22, Us Weekly can confirm.

Schwartz and Maloney’s relationship was explored on Vanderpump Rules since the series debuted in 2013. The pair, who tied the knot twice on screen, took to social media on March 15 to announce their split.

“Well this sucks,” the TomTom co-owner, 39, wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement at the time. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Schwartz noted that his “heart aches” amid his separation from his estranged wife, 35. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f–king canned Instagram caption. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” he added. “We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I’m talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner.”

Maloney, for her part, opened up about her decision to pull the plug on their relationship after 12 years together.

“There wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this. It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make. But [it was] the best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host said in an episode that same month. “[Also] just events in my life and in our relationship coming into focus and feeling the weight of them on me.”

The Utah native admitted that she attempted to “deny” the feelings that convinced her to make the major life change.

“I wanted to push them out of my head because I love Tom. We have built a life together, he was my person and I wanted to be with him forever. But ultimately, I just wasn’t happy,” she said. “For a long time, I sat with it. I thought about it and I didn’t talk to anyone about it for a long time. I wanted to know, if it was just something else that was making me feel this way [and] that it was coming from a different place.”

At the time, Maloney revealed that the former couple were still living together as they figured out their respective next steps. “It’s been the best case scenario I could possibly imagine or hope for,” she shared. “I’m so grateful that we don’t have resentment and animosity. It would be truly heartbreaking. If we got to a point in our marriage, where there was resentment and anger and we spent a lifetime together and ended up hating one another after that I would be truly heartbroken.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month that the breakup wouldn’t affect the duo’s involvement in a potential season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. “Fans will see their divorce play out,” the insider said, adding that no contracts have been signed yet.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!