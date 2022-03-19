Moving out? Amid Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s public split after more than 10 years together, one of their fellow Vanderpump Rules stars has addressed speculation about their living arrangements.

“Nobody is crashing at our house,” Ariana Madix, who’s dating Schwartz’s pal Tom Sandoval, confirmed via Instagram Story on Friday, March 18. “Stop saying that.”

Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, announced their divorce on Tuesday, March 15, after five years of marriage and 12 total years together.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The TomTom cofounder, for his part, called their separation difficult as he shared a lengthy statement of his own.

“Well this sucks,” Schwartz wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Vanderpump Rules viewers first met the twosome during the Bravo show’s 2013 premiere before they got engaged two years later. The pair — who tied the knot in 2016 — had their fair share of issues and disagreements before deciding to go their separate ways.

“They tried for a long time to make it work but the truth is they’ve been struggling as a couple these past few months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the estranged couple earlier this week, noting that they “got into a lot of arguments.”

Shortly after their breakup made headlines, fans speculated whether Schwartz’s friendship with Sandoval, 38, contributed to the split.

“Of course I’m sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much,” the former model told photographers on Wednesday, March 16, denying the claims. “No, no, that’s all on me. I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me. … It’s complicated, obviously. But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated.”

Maloney has since been candid about the moment she knew she had to walk away from their five-year marriage.

“I realized that I had to really start prioritizing myself and my happiness as well. It just needed to happen,” the “You’re Going to Love Me” podcast host said on the Friday, March 18, episode, noting that they first separated last month but still live together. “That’s just what everything inside of me was saying, I thought it got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst. For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”

She continued: “The transition so far is going really well. We’re just trying to navigate these steps together and really work on becoming friends in that sense. … I feel very strongly that I’m doing the right thing. But it doesn’t make it easier. It’s really hard not to think about all of the best times and your wedding and everything that’s going on. But when everything else inside of you, the burning inside of you, is telling you that you deserve more, then you have to listen to that.”

