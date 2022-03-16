The end of an era at SUR. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have split after more than a decade together.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Maloney, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 15. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

The reality star noted that the choice was not met with “resentment or animosity,” explaining that the former spouses have “deep admiration” for each other.

“We cherish our friendship,” she added. “Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz, 39, also confirmed the split via social media on Tuesday, writing, “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption.”

He admitted that his “heart aches” after the duo decided to call it quits, pointing to his estranged wife as the person who ultimately pulled the plug on the romance.

“I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” Schwartz continued. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

After asking fans to respect their privacy amid the split, Schwartz noted that he had some of the “most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible” during his relationship with Maloney.

News of the breakup comes after Maloney made waves online for ditching her engagement ring and wedding band in a March 10 Instagram post.

When Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, Maloney and Schwartz had already been dating for several years. While their ups and downs — including allegations of cheating on his part — were well-documented on the reality show, he proposed during season 4. The following season, fans watched them exchange vows at their 2016 ceremony. Three years later, however, the couple admitted that they lost their initial marriage license and weren’t legally spouses.

Maloney and Schwartz wed for the second time in front of Bravo cameras when season 8 captured their July 2019 Las Vegas nuptials — and obtained a second marriage. After the coronavirus pandemic and a cast shakeup put the show on hiatus, viewers were surprised to learn something new about the early days of Maloney and Schwartz’s romance when season 9 finally premiered.

“I know I wanted to have kids, but I just knew that that was just not the time in my life,” Maloney said on an October 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules, revealing that she had an abortion during the first year of their relationship. “Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what’s best for them.”

Schwartz then said that he had “less than 300 dollars in my bank account” at the time, explaining, “I think we would have broken up [and felt] like, ‘This is too much.’ But we would have been good parents.”

At the time, the TomTom co-owner said he felt ready to start a family with Maloney.

“You’re gonna be such a good mom. I’m gonna be such a good dad,” Schwartz said. “There aren’t a lot of things I’m 100 percent sure about in life, but I’m 100 percent sure I’m gonna be a good dad.”

More recently, he told Us in February that it’s “not too late” for them to have a child: “Time will tell. … I love kids. We just never got around to it.”

