Slow and steady. Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are taking their time to file for divorce after calling it quits.

“It was an amicable breakup,” a source close to the former couple tells Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, March 16. “They’re not in a rush to file for divorce. They’re still living together, neither has moved out yet.”

The TomTom founder, 39, had already been dating Maloney, 35, for several years before Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013. Their ups and downs — including allegations of cheating on his part — were documented on the reality show. He proposed during season 4 and fans watched them exchange vows at their 2016 ceremony the following year. They wed for the second time in July 2019 and their Las Vegas nuptials were also captured by the Bravo cameras.

“It’s not easy for them to just completely separate after being together for so long,” a second source tells Us about Schwartz and Maloney’s split. “They share the same friend group and will still be part of each other’s lives in some way or another. They’re both going to continue to support each other and the businesses they’re pursuing.”

The insider added that while “no decisions have been made yet for next season of Vanderpump Rules,” the pair will “most likely … both still be part of the show” if it’s renewed for a 10th season.

The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host announced that she and Schwartz had decided to end their relationship on Tuesday, March 15. “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” she wrote via Instagram. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Adding that the choice to break up was not met with “resentment or animosity,” Maloney explained the pair still had a great deal of affection for one another. “We cherish our friendship,” the reality star wrote. “Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz also confirmed the split via social media, writing candidly, “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption.” Explaining that his “heart aches,” the Tom’s Good Lovin founder stated that wasn’t ready to “use the ‘D’ word” to describe the end of his marriage.

Instead of asking for privacy, Schwartz asked that Vanderpump Rules fans “please be kind” in the wake of their split.

He continued: “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

