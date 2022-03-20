Staying friendly! Amid Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce, the pair have stayed on good terms.

Schwartz, 39, shared a snap of his estranged wife, 35, via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 19, days after confirming their separation. In the pic, the Utah native donned a pair of sunglasses as she sipped on a cocktail with her Vanderpump Rules costar.

Maloney, for her part, reshared the photo onto her Story, captioning it, “Its [sic] all good.”

The Bravo stars — who tied the knot in 2016 — announced their split on Tuesday, March 15, after five years of marriage and more than 12 years together.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Maloney wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The TomTom cofounder shared his own statement on Tuesday, calling the process difficult.

“Well this sucks,” Schwartz wrote in his social media upload. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

The twosome began dating before the 2013 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, getting engaged in 2015. Bravo fans saw their relationship ups and downs play out throughout the show’s tenure.

“They tried for a long time to make it work but the truth is they’ve been struggling as a couple these past few months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week, noting that they “got into a lot of arguments.”

Maloney has been candid about realizing it was time to go their separate ways since the pair’s breakup made headlines.

“I realized that I had to really start prioritizing myself and my happiness as well. It just needed to happen,” the “You’re Going to Love Me” podcast host said on the Friday, March 18, episode, noting that they still live together after splitting last month. “That’s just what everything inside of me was saying, I thought it got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst. For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”

She continued: “The transition so far is going really well. We’re just trying to navigate these steps together and really work on becoming friends in that sense. … I feel very strongly that I’m doing the right thing. But it doesn’t make it easier. It’s really hard not to think about all of the best times and your wedding and everything that’s going on. But when everything else inside of you, the burning inside of you, is telling you that you deserve more, then you have to listen to that.”

The former model has also been reflective while trying to process his new normal.

“Of course I’m sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much,” Schwartz told photographers on Wednesday, March 16. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me. … It’s complicated, obviously. But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated.”

