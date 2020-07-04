Sippin’ like the stars! There’s never been a better time to kick back and relax with a cocktail, and why not unwind just like a celebrity?

Stars including Martha Stewart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have recently crafted cocktail recipes that are just too tasty to ignore. In June 2020, for example, the Titan Games host shared the recipe for his Watermelon Manarita via an Instagram video.

The refreshing cocktail, which boasts Johnson’s own Teremana Blanco Tequila as its base, is also made with fresh watermelon pieces, agave nectar, lime juice and water. “Let me know how you like the official drink of the summer,” the Central Intelligence star captioned the clip of himself making the drink. “Considering the year we’ve already had, here’s to better and brighter days ahead. You deserve it!”

He later added: “I raise this Teremana toast to my mana Ohana. What a crazy year we’ve already had but to better and brighter days the rest of this summer. You certainly deserve it — we deserve it.”

The Baywatch star also shared recipes for a classic margarita and a tropical drink known as the Bae Breeze.

For Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin, it’s all about the frosé. “I think we all can agree that Yes Way, Rosé is a summertime anthem we can still get behind,” she told Us Weekly in July 2020. “For a new spin on the seasonal staple, I’ve been trying out new rosé recipes and love RumHaven’s strawberry frosé.”

She continued: “I’m always trying to make sure I’m being mindful of what I eat and drink, so for me RumHaven is a great go-to since it’s made with real coconut water and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Their Strawberry Frose recipe is one of my favorites for summer to help cool down after a hot day on the lake or at the beach!”

If you don’t even want to bother with all the mixing, stirring and shaking associated with throwing together a cocktail, give something like Malvasia Bianca orange wine a try. The unusually hued drink, which gets its color from open-top fermentation techniques, is becoming increasingly popular and both Molly Sims and Lizzy Caplan are fans.

Another hassle-free cocktail option is Loverboy, a brand of ready-to-drink craft beverages founded by Summer House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Carl Radke. The canned beverages come in three, low-calorie flavors — white tea peach, hibiscus pom and lemon iced tea. There’s also a new line of Loverboy spritzes, which have already had to be restocked multiple times because of increased demand.

Scroll down to see more celeb-approved cocktails!