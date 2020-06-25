Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is getting in the summer spirit! The star, who launched his own Teremana tequila brand earlier this year, shared a recipe for what he dubbed the “drink of the summer” recently, and the libation sounds pretty darn good.

The refreshing cocktail, which boasts Teremana Blanco as its base, is also made with fresh watermelon pieces, agave nectar, lime juice and water. “Let me know how you like the official drink of the summer,” Johnson, 48, captioned an Instagram video of himself making the drink. “Considering the year we’ve already had, here’s to better and brighter days ahead. You deserve it!”

The Titan Games host started off the tutorial by adding some agave to a cocktail shaker. He then tossed in some lime juice, along with “one of the magic ingredients” — fresh watermelon chunks — and mixed everything together. “Muddle the hell out of this thing!” he advised with a laugh.

The real star of the show, however, is the Teremana, which is an ultra-premium, highlands tequila crafted in a small town in Jalisco, Mexico. “An old bartender trick is, you always want to wait and add your spirits last,” the Skyscraper star explained. “Why? Because if you screw up the first part, [then] you’re not wasting your magic. In this case, the magic is Teremana.”

As the California native added the spirit to the cocktail shaker he quipped: “I have a tendency to over pour, which is why I’ve never been drunk … I’ve just been over-served.”

After tossing some ice into the libation and giving it a “sexy shake,” the Rampage star was ready to taste his creation.

“I raise this Teremana toast to my mana Ohana,” Johnson said before taking a sip. “What a crazy year we’ve already had, but to better and brighter days the rest of this summer. You certainly deserve it — we deserve it.”

Check out the full recipe for the Baywatch star’s tasty drink below!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Watermelon Manarita

Makes 6 drinks

INGREDIENTS:

• 12-18 watermelon chunks

• 3 oz agave nectar

• 5 oz water

• 6 oz fresh lime juice

• 12 oz Teremana Blanco

• Lime wheels or watermelon chunks, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine watermelon, agave nectar and water in a pitcher (or other large serving vessel) and gently muddle. Add fresh lime juice and Teremana. Top with ice and give it a stir to incorporate the ingredients. Serve over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel or watermelon chunk.