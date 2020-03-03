Ryan Reynolds’ quirky sense of humor knows no bounds! The Deadpool actor, who acquired a large stake in Aviation Gin in February 2018, isn’t afraid to go to great lengths to raise awareness about the Oregon-based brand, which is also owned by craft spirits importer and marketer Davos Brand.

Case in point: Shortly after investing in the company, the Canada native turned on the charm right away and crafted a clever out-of-office email reply that shed some light on his decision to follow in the footsteps of stars such as George Clooney and Diddy and enter the booze business.

“About a year ago, I tried Aviation for the first time. Since that day, I’ve spent my time finding some way to infiltrate the company,” said the missive, which was signed by Reynolds. “I did this for one simple reason: It’s the best damn gin on the planet.”

The Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place alum reiterated that bold declaration in a June 2018 interview with his “twin brother” Gordon Reynolds in honor of World Gin Day. In the filmed sit-down, the eerily similar “siblings” discussed everything from Ryan’s kids with wife Blake Lively to Gordon’s complete disinterest in Deadpool 2. As the lesser-known Reynolds “twin” put it, “I haven’t seen it yet … I was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 I-Don’t-Give-a-S-t.”

When Gordon questioned Ryan’s decision to acquire a part of Aviation Gin, Ryan uttered the familiar assertion, “Aviation Gin is the best goddamned gin on the planet.”

Gordon quipped in response: “Roughly how many celebrities passed before they found you?”

In addition to enlisting some fictional family members for assistance, those in Ryan’s actual clan have showed their support for the spirit as well. In June 2019, after Ryan penned a fictional review of the libation using the pseudonym “Champ Nightengale,” the 6 Underground actor’s mom, Tammy Stewart Reynolds, chimed in.

“Ahhhh … yes … I thought I heard my son’s voice in that narrative,” she wrote in the Instagram comments.

Using the same sarcastic wit evident in the creative critique of his own liquor, Ryan shot back, “Mom, you say that about every episode of CSI Miami.”

Scroll down to see more of Reynolds’ creative and LOL-worthy Aviation gin gimmicks!