Ryan to the rescue! The Peloton wife traded in her exercise bike for actor Ryan Reynolds and his signature gin in a new ad.

The Deadpool star, 43, took to Twitter on Friday, December 6, to share a hilarious commercial for his Aviation Gin brand that featured Monica Ruiz, the actress who played the Peloton wife in the now infamous ad for exercise bikes.

In the clip, Ruiz is shown at a bar with two friends while “Jingle Bells” plays in the background. “This gin is really smooth,” she says about the drinks in front of them, to which they reply, “Yeah, we can get you another one if you like. You’re safe here.”

“To new beginnings,” Ruiz responds, implying that she has left her Peloton husband who purchased the bike for her for Christmas. The ladies toast as Ruiz downs two cocktails. “You look great, by the way,” a friend adds.

“Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin,” Reynolds captioned the laugh-out-loud video.

Peloton caused a storm of controversy earlier this month when the company released a commercial that shows a husband gifting his wife an exercise bike for the holidays. While she is initially apprehensive about the gift, by the commercial’s end the wife is enthusiastically riding the bike everyday and thanking her hubby.

Critics of the commercial argued that it was sexist, out of touch and insensitive.

“We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them,” a Peloton spokesperson told CNN in response to the backlash on December 4. “Our holiday spot was created to that fitness and wellness journey.”

Reynolds and wife Blake Lively, for their part, are a little more spot-on with gift-giving. The Gossip Girl alum, 32, gave the Pokémon Detective Pikachu star a portrait, the “greatest present” he has ever received from her, in August.

“My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the painting. “There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper. The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head.”

He continued, “This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me. It was created by @dannygalieote. If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in September 2012. They are parents of daughters James, 4, Inez, 3, and a third daughter who they welcomed earlier this year.