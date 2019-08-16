



She gets him! Ryan Reynolds opened up about the “greatest present” he ever received from his wife, Blake Lively, and of course, it is brimming with nostalgia.

The actor, 42, posed beside the portrait in a Wednesday, August 14, Instagram post. “My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun. The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn,” he wrote. “There are a lot of Easter eggs in the painting, including my idol, John Candy on the front page of the newspaper. The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head.”

Reynolds then gushed about the Gossip Girl alum, 31, while still getting in his signature good-humored barb. “This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me. It was created by @dannygalieote,” he continued. “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

Lively’s best friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar America Ferrera echoed the Deadpool star’s sentiment. “That’s the sweetest,” the actress, 35, commented. “She’s the best gift giver.”

The A Simple Favor star, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, married her Green Lantern castmate in September 2012. They are already parents of daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

In anticipation of their next arrival, Lively has been staying near the family’s home in Westchester, New York. “Blake has a really great support system there,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

The Age of Adaline actress revealed her pregnancy in May when she walked the yellow carpet at Reynolds’ Pokémon Pikachu Detective premiere in New York City with her baby bump on full display.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!