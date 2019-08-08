



Nesting mode! Blake Lively and her burgeoning bump are staying close to home in Westchester, New York, as she and husband Ryan Reynolds gear up for baby No. 3 (they’re already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2).

“Blake has a really great support system there,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has several mom friends and loves having them over for play dates.”

The Gossip Girl alum, 31, debuted her baby bump in a bright yellow dress at the premiere for her husband’s film Pokémon Pikachu Detective in New York City on Thursday, May 2. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, walked the yellow carpet hand in hand.

The actress is determined to give her children a life out of the spotlight. “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” she told Marie Claire in 2016. “We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

