



Crawford, 34, was hit with a tough question during his Thursday, August 1, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when the Bravo host asked him: “During your time on Gossip Girl, Chace, did Blake Lively and Penn Badgley’s real-life relationship and breakup cause drama amongst the cast?”

Fortunately, the Boys actor revealed that Lively, 31, and Badgley, 32, behaved like total professionals. “Not at all. Not in the least,” he said. “Most mature people in the world.”

Lively and Blake began dating in 2007. A rep for the duo confirmed to Us Weekly in October 2010 that the pair were no more, having called it quits the month before. At the time, a source told Us that the actors were “professionals.” The insider added that they were “still good friends and hang out on the set” despite the breakup.

The following year, the Shallows actress opened up about her former relationship with Badgley in an interview with Glamour. While she acknowledged that things did not work out between the two, she considered the split to be a learning experience.

“Every relationship you have, you’re learning and growing and taking something from that,” she said of her former beau. “So for me, it’s never been too dramatic of a thing when something ends.”

The You star also addressed his former relationship with Lively during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. He regarded his ex-girlfriend as his best onscreen kiss “because we actually had a relationship at the time,” but he also stated that she was his worst smooch “after we broke up.”

While things between Lively and Badgley didn’t work out, the pair still found love with their respective spouses. Lively married Ryan Reynolds in 2012. Together, the pair share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2. The couple are currently expecting their third child.

Badgley, meanwhile, wed singer Domino Kirke in 2017.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!