A new normal. Amid Katie Maloney’s ongoing divorce from Tom Schwartz, she opened up about the nature of their split and learning to move on.

“As sad and emotional [as the breakup was] I did really feel a sense of relief because I was feeling kind of bogged down. I felt like I was just going through motions,” Maloney, 35, said during a Friday, April 1, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. “To feel that I finally said the things that were on my mind and in my heart, to get them finally out there, and to feel like I can finally move on and heal from these things was freeing to me.”

She continued: “It is the hardest thing I have ever done because I will always love Tom. I am always going to have so much love for him. He has been my family and my best friend and we have shared everything. I wanted to be with him forever but I felt like I was the only one in it. If you are in that position, write a pros and cons list.”

Maloney and the 39-year-old Bravo personality — who wed in 2016 — announced their split on March 15 after five years of marriage and more than 12 years together.

“I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” the Utah native wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The TomTom cofounder, who began dating Maloney ahead of the show’s 2013 premiere, was equally emotional about the pair’s difficult separation.

“Well this sucks,” Schwartz wrote via Instagram. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

While Maloney filed divorce docs later that month, the estranged pair have remained on good terms.

“I know a lot of times when people go through divorces or breakups it is really ugly. I feel really fortunate that [ours] is not,” the Pucker & Pout founder told guest Raquel Leviss, who ended her engagement to James Kennedy late last year, during Friday’s episode. “I do believe that it will stay this way.”

The twosome, who purchased a California abode together, have both kept their residency amid their split.

“Obviously … this living situation is not going to be forever. We are trying to finish the repairs on our home and then we plan on listing our home, selling it and finding our own places to live,” Maloney explained. “But it’s been really nice. Obviously we don’t sleep in the same room — we are kind of like roommates. We are hanging out and our friendship is intact. We have a great friendship so through this transition we can still be loving and peaceful with one another and that’s been really nice.”

The reality TV star has previously been candid about knowing it was the right moment to end her marriage but is already looking forward to her next chapter.

“I am very optimistic and I am feeling very hopeful to see what the future holds for Katie,” Maloney said on Friday. “You never know.”

