More to the story? Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney decided to part ways one month before they publicly announced their split, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Vanderpump Rules costars revealed on March 15 that they ending their marriage. In court documents obtained by Us on Thursday, March 24, Maloney, 35, listed the date of separation as February 12 — two days before Valentine’s Day.

The reality star filed for divorce at the Superior Court of California, County Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 22. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

While the Maloney’s paperwork didn’t enter the court record until Tuesday, she signed the filing on March 14, one day before she and Schwartz, 39, confirmed they had called it quits.

“After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” the Utah native wrote via Instagram at the time. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

The TomTom cofounder shared a message of his own, noting via social media, “Well, this sucks,” before claiming that his estranged wife was unhappy in their marriage. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he explained. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot in 2016, but after losing the marriage license, they had a second ceremony in 2019 to make things legal. Per the court docs, the duo are still living together as they both have the same home address listed. The estranged couple don’t appear to have a prenuptial agreement either, according to the filing.

“Assets [and] debts acquired by either party before the date of marriage, after the date of separation, or by gift of inheritance at any time, shall be confirmed to the part who acquired said asset or debt as his or her sole and separate property,” the docs read, noting that the “full nature and extent” of Maloney and Schwartz’s assets and debts have “yet to be determined.”

Despite their recent ups and downs, the pair are “still amicable post-divorce,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday. Days prior, the Bravo costars were spotted going out for drinks together.

“Its [sic] all good,” Maloney wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 19, resharing Schwartz photo from the friendly outing.

