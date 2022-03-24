Getting ready for a new normal? Tom Sandoval opened up about his expectations for a potential 10th season of Vanderpump Rules — and it sounds like nothing would be off the table.

During an interview with E! News on Tuesday, March 22, the reality star, 38, revealed that the series would “be a s–t show as usual” following the end of multiple cast romances. Sandoval, who was joined by girlfriend Ariana Madix, admitted that the costars “don’t know” whether they will be filming another season for the hit Bravo series.

Many Vanderpump Rules cast members experienced major personal shakeups as season 9 aired late last year. In December 2021, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss announced their split while filming the reunion special.

“We have decided to break off the engagement. It’s been something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed that my heart hasn’t been fully in it,” Leviss, 27, emotionally shared when the episode aired in January. “I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself. But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

The 30-year-old U.K. native, for his part, detailed his reaction to the breakup during a backstage conversation with Sandoval.

“This is not a product of me f–king up my life, Tom. This is a product of the truth. The second she said, ‘We are not soulmates.’ For me, that was a f–king enlightenment,” Kennedy told his friend at the time. “I realized that we loved each other but we are not in love with each other anymore. She has made her decision. Her parents have always hated me. It has never been easy.”

The professional DJ, who recently moved on with Ally Lewber, continued: “Even becoming the man that quit drinking and changed his whole f–king lifestyle for this relationship [wasn’t enough]. It wasn’t enough. I still have these anger issues, and I am never doing this again.”

Fellow costar Lala Kent was also honest about her offscreen split from then-fiancé Randall Emmett. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that Kent, 31, and the director, 50, had called it quits one month after she wiped all traces of him from her Instagram feed.

The Give Them Lala author later admitted that she didn’t feel supported by her friends after she candidly addressed her personal ups and downs.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK. That was very telling for me,” Kent, who shares daughter Ocean, 12 months, with Emmett, said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in December 2021. “I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops.”

The Utah native added: “But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

Two months after Vanderpump Rules aired its reunion special, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz took to social media to announce the end of their marriage.

“Well this sucks,” the TomTom co-owner, 39, wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Maloney, 35, who has since filed for divorce, noted that she struggled with the decision to pull the plug on the duo’s romance after 12 years.

“I realized that I had to really start prioritizing myself and my happiness as well. It just needed to happen. That’s just what everything inside of me was saying, I thought it got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst,” she shared during an episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast on March 18. “For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”

At the time, no official decisions have been made about renewing Vanderpump Rules.

