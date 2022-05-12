An intimate affair! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark landed in Italy earlier this week to celebrate their second wedding — but not all of their Vanderpump Rules costars made the trip.

“Stassi had to cut down her guest list,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

When the Off With My Head author, 33, and her husband, 42, touched down in Rome on Monday, May 9, only Katie Maloney appeared to be in town from the Bravo family.

Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute were noticeably missing as was Maloney’s estranged husband, Tom Schwartz. (Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, announced their split in March after more than a decade together.)

“Some of her family, friends and former costars, including Scheana, had to be disinvited,” the insider says.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor didn’t appear to be in the eternal city as of Wednesday, May 11. Schwartz, for his part, jetted off to Italy in time to join the crew for the welcome bash on Wednesday night.

“Wedding glory and then back to L.A. Schwartz and Sandy’s awaits,” the Tom Tom cofounder wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, alongside a photo of pizza in the city.

Schroeder and Clark had a backyard wedding in September 2020 after having to postpone their initial plans to wed in Italy in October 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo, who share 16-month-old daughter Hartford, confirmed last month that they were having a second ceremony in Rome now that the travel restrictions have been lifted.

The couple have been documenting their romantic getaway, including tours of the Pantheon and eating at locale restaurants with their loved ones all week. When the lovebirds first arrived in Italy, they revealed that pals Maloney, Rob Evors, Kristina Kelly, Dylan Leong and Christopher Shanley were by their side.

Following a bachelorette style night out with both Schroeder’s sister, Georgianna Guth, and Clark’s sibling, Georgia Bardetti, on Tuesday, May 10, the Next Level Basic author teased the pair’s welcome dinner via social media on Wednesday.

“We’re almost married,” Clark said in an Instagram Story video with his bride. “Well, celebrated. We’re married.”

Schroeder chimed in: “It’s a rehearsal dinner. Welcome dinner, whatever. We are a handsome couple. We are a handsome f—king couple.” Her husband added: “You’re beautiful! What?”

While Cartwright, 33, appears to be home in Los Angeles, she did gush over Schroeder’s rehearsal dinner look. “Gorgeous ❤️,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday.

Scroll down for a full breakdown of which Vanderpump Rules stars are in Italy and who isn’t in the eternal city: