Celebrating love! As Hannah Berner and Des Bishop tied the knot, they were joined by all sorts of Bravolebrities — including several of Stassi Schroeder’s former Vanderpump Rules costars who missed her ceremony.

“Hamptons wedding time,” Scheana Shay exclaimed in a Friday, May 13, Instagram Story video, posing with her fiancé, Brock Davies, and their costar Raquel Leviss.

In a separate Story, the 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules personality shared footage of the newlyweds’ first dance inside the reception hall. “Congrats!!! @hannahberner and @desbishop,” Shay gushed in her caption, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host made headlines hours earlier after eagle-eyed fans noticed she was not in Rome, Italy, for the second wedding of Schroeder, 33, and husband Beau Clark.

“Stassi had to cut down her guest list,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday. “Some of her family, friends and former costars, including Scheana, had to be disinvited.”

The Off With My Head author and Clark, who got engaged in July 2019, had an intimate backyard wedding in September 2020 after postponing their Italian ceremony plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The twosome, who share 16-month-old daughter Hartford, exchanged their vows for a second time on Thursday, May 12.

Amid the small Italian ceremony, fans noticed that Schroeder’s former castmates Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were not in attendance, though Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz — who announced their separation last month — arrived in the country to celebrate the nuptials.

Shay previously confirmed earlier this week that she would be in New York City on Schroeder’s special day for a special live edition of her podcast, one day before Berner’s own celebrations.

The Summer House alum, 30, wed Bishop, 46, on Friday surrounded by their loved ones and her former housemates, including Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo and her boyfriend, Craig Conover.

“We’re readyyyyy!!!!” DeSorbo, 29, captioned an Instagram Story clip while getting dressed with the bride. She explained, “You know what I feel like? I feel like it’s Princess Diaries and it’s like, ‘We took this and this and made a princess!’”

Berner and Bishop, for their parts, got engaged in February 2021 after nearly one year of dating.

“It makes me nervous ‘cause I don’t want him to die,” the “Berning in Hell” podcast host jokingly told Us exclusively earlier that month of their 15-year age gap. “He didn’t meet me at an easy time. I was in the house, so he’s definitely seen a lot of sides to me. It wasn’t the easiest beginning of our relationship, but you’ll get to see that play out on the show.”

She added: “I know I have a keeper and it’s the first time I’ve ever, like, thought about ever marrying a guy.”

