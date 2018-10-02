It’s like asking a baker to make her own cake! Cheryl Burke opened up to Us Weekly and revealed one part of wedding planning with fiance Matthew Lawrence that she’s struggling with.

“Oh my gosh. I don’t know yet,” the 34-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro told Us at the Monday, October 1, taping of the show about choosing a first dance theme. “I’m still debating on what I should do, because I really … after coming from Juniors, and Dancing With the Stars … I’m kind of like [choreographed out.]”

Burke’s season 27 partner, actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, chimed in, quipping, “You probably don’t even want to dance!”

The Dance Moms star also recently dished on wanting kids with Lawrence, 38, and told Us that she isn’t sure she’ll want her offspring to follow in her footsteps when it comes to the sport.

“I definitely want to be a mom. I just don’t know about this dance world though. I don’t know if I want them involved in this,” Burke gushed to Us in September. “It’s a lot of pressure, and they have to grow up way too fast. That’s what I did. I don’t want them to grow up fast, I want them to stay kids forever … they can be doctors, they can be lawyers, they’re not dancers. I can’t do it.”

The couple — who got engaged while watching the sunset in Laguna Beach, California, in May — recently made the decision to move in together prior to their nuptials.

“Matt’s moved in now, but now he’s moving in his animals, because he has a lot of animals, so he’s been busy,” Buke told Us last month. “He’s building a zoo in my house for the animals. The tortoises just came over and the baby tortoises. The 25-foot-long iguana’s on its way. He’s building, like, a gated, cage. I come home sometimes at midnight, and he’s down there working … I’m marrying his iguana and his tortoises!”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!