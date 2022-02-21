Preparing for the future! As Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies prepare to tie the knot, the pair opened up about how different the experience was compared to their respective pasts.

“I mean my first time around, I was in a different relationship — completely different. So marriage at this time around, I don’t know if this comes with the territory, like I’m not going anywhere and I don’t want to be with anybody else,” Brock, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 21, about the new chapter in their lives. “So it kind of helps us build the family for me.”

Scheana, for her part, revealed that there were no worries because she knew she found The One, saying, “I’m good. He’s my forever. So I’m happy. I can’t wait to marry him.”

The couple, who got engaged in July 2021, teased that fans could get a glimpse at their ceremony if Vanderpump Rules gets picked up for season 10.

“We don’t know anything about next season yet, but if this happens to fall in the timeline of filming then absolutely. We would welcome [it],” the “Good As Gold” singer, who previously filmed her wedding to Mike Shay on the show, shared with Us.

Meanwhile, Brock joked that he expected something “to go wrong” at his nuptials if cameras covered the occasion. During season 9, the former rugby player caught some backlash for thinking about having a quiet ceremony with Scheana elsewhere during James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ engagement party.

The Australia native, who shares two kids with his ex-wife, noted that they would be “happy” if another couple had a special moment during their wedding, saying, “We’d be like, ‘Look, it’s a good place to do it. Not a problem. Just don’t do it as I’m saying my vows.’ Because if I’m saying my vows and I have to turn around and headbutt somebody — I will. I wouldn’t skip a beat. I’ll come back to my vows.”

Although the duo are hoping to tie the knot sometime “between August and November,” they aren’t committed to a specific date yet.

“We were flexible because we realized that so many people from 2020 had to reschedule their weddings and same with 2021. So we understand we’re probably not gonna get our 11/11 date that we wanted. So we’re like, ‘OK, as soon as August [and] as late as November,” Scheana told Us. “But before Thanksgiving, so everyone can travel and be home.”

Scheana, who previously asked costar Ariana Madix to be her bridesmaid on her podcast, confirmed that her former boss Lisa Vanderpump will be attending as a guest, but would not be an officiant. The former SUR waitress also explained that the most important part of the wedding would be her getting to change her name to reflect her family.

“I don’t know how soon we’ll get that whole process going, but that is like one of the main reasons. I mean, I wanna marry him because I love him, but one of the main reasons I wanna do it as soon as possible is just to get the process going,” Scheana, who shares 10-month-old daughter Summer with Brock, said. “I definitely want to have the same last name as my future husband and my daughter. And I realized that Summer and I will have the same initials, which is pretty.”

Scroll down to see all the photos from Scheana and Brock’s beachside engagement shoot: