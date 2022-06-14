On the rocks again. Nearly 10 years after Vanderpump Rules fans first saw Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor‘s messy breakups, the duo have had another public falling out.

The Next Level Basic author — who reconnected with the former model as friends after he met now-wife Brittany Cartwright in 2015 — and her husband, Beau Clark, made headlines in May 2022 when they publicly slammed two of their friends for dropping out of their Roman wedding at the last minute. Though the newlyweds didn’t name the duo in question, many Bravo fans quickly figured out that they were referring to Taylor and the Kentucky native, who were noticeably absent on the big day.

“We knew that [the husband] was texting Beau’s friend [that they didn’t plan to come]. … [But] whenever we were around them, they’re like, ‘We’re coming,'” Schroeder said during an episode of her “The Good, the Bad and The Baby” podcast, which she hosts with Clark. “Then it kept happening. This person would text Beau’s friends again.”

Adding that the guests had RSVP’ed for the event and repeatedly assured her and Clark that they would be in attendance, she continued: “To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not. Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

“They knew that we were planning this wedding for this month for a year. So they had ample opportunity to say, ‘Don’t waste an invitation on us because we’re not going to come,'” Schroeder alleged, adding that it was “the way [they] handled” the situation that really upset her and Clark.

One month later, Cartwright confirmed that she and the former sweater designer had a falling out with the newlyweds over the wedding. “We have been definitely closer, I would say, since the baby’s happened,” Cartwright said on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June 2022. “There’s some rifts going on right now. … With me and Stassi, there’s some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out.”

However, the Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alum claimed that she and Taylor — who were very close friends with Schroeder and Clark — did plan to go to the wedding but had to pull out at the last minute. “We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about,” she said. “Like Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home … I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons.”

Cartwright added that she “feel[s] terrible” about missing the celebrations and hoped that they eventually put the drama behind them. “I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out. Because I do want our kids to grow up together,” she said. “I just felt terrible about it altogether because that’s just not my personality, I would never try to put my friend in that situation.”

