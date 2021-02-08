Hello, Hartford! Katie Maloney, Jax Taylor and more Vanderpump Rules stars have met Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s daughter, Hartford, since her January arrival.

“My Dear little Hartford, I am so happy to finally meet you today,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, 34, captioned a February 3 Instagram post. “I can’t wait to watch you grow, you are already so curious and can’t wait to know all your little thoughts. Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret.”

The Utah native added that she was “honored” to be the infant’s godmother, concluding, “I love you!”

The Next Level Basic author, 32, commented, “Anddddd I’m crying.”

Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, posted pictures of them holding Hartford later that same week.

“We got to meet beautiful baby Hartford a couple days ago!” the pregnant Kentucky native, also 32, wrote via Instagram on February 6. “I’m so in love and she makes me even more excited to be a Momma! I cannot wait to see our babies play together I’m crying just thinking about it!! Lol I’m so happy for you Stassi & Beau! She is so perfect and so so sweet!”

The mom-to-be defended their hangout amid the coronavirus pandemic, clarifying that she and the Michigan native, 41, “tested negative, quarantined and got flu shots to see” the little one.

Schroeder gave birth on January 7 and shared the first photos and videos of her daughter two weeks later. “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

“I can’t wait to snuggle her. We love you Hartford,” Kristen Doute commented on the social media upload, while Taylor wrote that she was already “so sassy.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the He’s Making You Crazy author’s former costars meeting Hartford.