The perfect pair! Katie Maloney met Stassi Schroeder’s 3-week-old daughter, Hartford, on Tuesday, February 2.

“My Dear little Hartford, I am so happy to finally meet you today,” the Utah native, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding the little one. “I can’t wait to watch you grow, you are already so curious and can’t wait to know all your little thoughts. Maybe one day I will tell you stories about your mom and it will be our secret. I’m honored to be your God Mother, I love you.”

Schroeder, 32, wrote, “Anddddd I’m crying,” while Brittany Cartwright commented with heart emojis.

The Next Level Basic author gave birth to her and Beau Clark’s baby girl on January 7, and the little one made her Instagram debut two weeks later.

“Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the Vanderpump Rules alum captioned a slideshow at the time. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Maloney revealed that she was Hartford’s godmother in the comments, writing, “Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau!!!”

Clark, 40, replied, “Fairy godmother.”

More of Schroeder’s former Bravo costars congratulated her and the commercial casting director on their new arrival, from Kristen Doute to Jax Taylor.

“I can’t wait to snuggle her. We love you, Hartford!” the He’s Making You Crazy author, 37, wrote. As for the Michigan native, 41, he added, “So sassy already.”

Taylor is expecting his first child with Cartwright, 32, and Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are also pregnant. Maloney wants to start a family with Tom Schwartz but said in August 2020 that she feels “zero FOMO” amid her costars’ announcements.

“It will happen for us when it’s right,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host wrote via Instagram at the time. “Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”