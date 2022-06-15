Cameras or not, the drama between the SUR crew of past and present never ends. Following their exits from Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationships with their former costars changed.

While Taylor was an original cast member of the Bravo show, Cartwright joined during season 4. The couple, who wed during season 8, announced in December 2020 that they would not be part of season 9.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” the former bartender wrote via Instagram at the time. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you.”

In the months following, Taylor and Cartwright spent a lot of time with their former costars who welcomed babies around the same time she gave birth to their son, Cruz, including Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent. Taylor’s relationship with former best friend Tom Sandoval, however, didn’t seem to recover after their season 8 falling out.

“I don’t talk to him as much,” Sandoval told Us Weekly in September 2021. “They’re busy, we’re busy.”

Taylor, for his part, referred to their relationship as “cordial” in November 2021. “I mean, I’m 42 years old. I’m not gonna go, ‘I hate you,’ and this and that. I’m like, ‘How are you? How are you doing? Life is good. Great.’ That’s it,” he told Access Hollywood.

Cartwright, for her part, remained tight with the female cast — until she and Taylor skipped Schroeder and Clark’s May 2022 wedding.

“There’s some rifts going on right now. … With me and Stassi, there’s some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out,” the Kentucky native said on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June 2022.

While Cartwright claimed that there were “actual reasons” why the twosome weren’t at the nuptials, Schroeder and Clark previously implied that Taylor was lying about his intention to attend.

“Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s–t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people,” she said on their “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby” podcast in May 2022. “Friends don’t do that to each other.”

Clark added, “I was sitting there going like, ‘Really? This is the type of people we’re having in our lives?’ I just want good people in my life.”

Scroll through for a full breakdown of where the couple stands with the cast (past and present):