Slowly making progress? Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright offered an update on where they stand with Stassi Schroeder amid their rift.

Taylor, 43, noted that there were “multiple reasons” why he and Cartwright, 34, ultimately missed Schroeder’s May 2022 wedding to Beau Clark. “It really was just not in the cards,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 21. “There were a lot of things, and it was right in the middle of COVID still.”

The Michigan native addressed the biggest error he made when communicating with Schroeder, 34, and Clark, 42, about their absence. “I made the mistake of texting Beau’s best friend and saying, ‘Hey listen, I don’t think I’m gonna be able to make this. There’s too much,'” he recalled. “And I should have just went right to Beau because I thought maybe I could ask his friend, ‘How do you think I should handle this?’ It’s one of those things where we would have went. ​I hope one day they can forgive us.”

Cartwright, for her part, said she didn’t know Taylor reached out to Clark’s friend before the wedding.

“He was just freaking out about traveling with the baby that far too,” the Kentucky native, who shares 23-month-old son Cruz with her husband, added. “I definitely wish that we could have went. I definitely wanted to be there, and I regret not being there.”

The Next Level Basic author originally hinted at a falling out with Taylor and Cartwright shortly after her nuptials in Italy.

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” Schroeder, who previously dated Taylor during season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, said on the couple’s “The Good the Bad The Baby” podcast in May 2022. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

She continued: “Two weeks before the wedding, right before I left for the book tour, I was like, ‘We need to address this with them because I’m not playing this game.’ I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and the place cards. That’s done. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged. Because it’s not just, like, taking out two people.”

In response, Cartwright tried to clear the air about what transpired between her and Schroeder, explaining on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June 2022, “We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home.”

The Kentucky native, who tied the knot with Taylor in 2019, shut down claims that her and her husband waited until “the last minute” to let their former costars know about their plans. “That was not the case. It was that I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute,” she said.

Earlier this month, Scheana Shay claimed she saw her former coworkers interact at Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean’s 2nd birthday party.

“I did see them talk. I don’t know what they talked about, but I did see them,” the California native, 37, revealed on an episode of the “Jamie All Over” podcast. “I do know Stassi reached out when Brittany’s dog passed away and I know that obviously meant a lot to her.”

Cartwright hinted on Tuesday that there was a chance at a reconciliation, sharing with ET, “We’re slowly starting to be able to talk and stuff and I don’t want to pressure her or anything.”

Taylor, for his part, said, “[We want to] let it organically happen ’cause she knows I’m very sorry.”