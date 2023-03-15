Burying the hatchet? Scheana Shay claimed that her former Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright have spoken since their feud last year.

During a Tuesday, March 14, appearance on the “Jamie All Over” podcast, Shay, 37, said that she saw Schroeder and Cartwright, both 34, interacting at Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean’s 2nd birthday party on Saturday, March 11.

“I did see them talk. I don’t know what they talked about, but I did see them,” the California native revealed. “I do know Stassi reached out when Brittany’s dog passed away and I know that obviously meant a lot to her.”

Shay added that the conversation between the two women was “maybe even just a ‘thank you and congratulations’ brief exchange,” referring to Schroeder announcing earlier this month that she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Beau Clark. The couple previously welcomed daughter Hartford, 14 months, in January 2021.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The alleged interaction between the Next Level Basic author and Cartwright comes after the pair butted heads over Clark, 42, and Schroeder’s May 2022 nuptials in Italy.

During a May 2022 episode of their Patreon podcast, “The Good the Bad The Baby,” Schroeder and Beau called out “a couple who did not come to our wedding.”

The twosome claimed that although the unnamed pair had RSVP’d yes to the event, they received screenshots from group chats of “this person” — later revealed to be Jax Taylor, who married Cartwright in 2019 and previously dated Schroeder — telling others that he wasn’t planning to attend.

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” Schroeder alleged. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

Cartwright — who shares son Cruz, 23 months with Taylor, 43 — for her part, spoke openly about the duo’s decision to skip the wedding during a June 2022 appearance on the “Betches Moms” podcast.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” she said, adding that she and her husband did not “wait to the last minute because I knew I was going to not be there for weeks,” despite Schroeder and Clark’s claims.

“That was not the case. It was that I was literally trying to be there, up until the very last minute,” she said.

Schroeder and Cartwright aren’t the only Pump Rules personalities who put their differences aside at Ocean’s birthday party on Saturday. Shay noted that she and Katie Maloney — who have been feuding since the “Good As Gold” singer encouraged Raquel Leviss to hook up with Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz — also made nice at the event.

“Right now, we’ve come together for Ariana [Madix]. We’re putting our s—t aside for the [Pump Rules] reunion. So, until then, it’s been very nice,” the “Scheananigans” podcaster said, referring to Madix, 37, splitting from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, earlier this month after his affair with Leviss, 28, came to light.

Although Shay and Leviss were close before news of the scandal broke, the “Shake That” musician has been candid about taking Madix’s side. On March 7, Leviss served Shay with a temporary restraining order, alleging that her former friend physically assaulted her after learning about her affair with Sandoval, 39.

“[Scheana] pushed me against [a] brick wall causing injury to back of [my] head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye,” the former pageant queen alleged in the court documents.

Shay, meanwhile, denied the allegations through her attorney, Neama Rahmani.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” the Thursday, March 9, statement read. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months. Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Rahmani exclusively told Us Weekly that Leviss’ actions are a “betrayal” not only to Madix, but to all her friends.

“Scheana is obviously upset. [She] and Raquel were friends for years. She actually invited Raquel into her home where she lived for six months. So, for her to betray her like this, she’s devastated,” the West Coast Trial Lawyers CEO said.