Hartford’s baby brother! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark have a son on the way.

The couple announced the news on the Friday, March 10, episode of their “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast. “I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, told listeners. “I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe. … I don’t know how to f–king explain it.”

The former reality TV star claimed she felt “so in tune with [her] body” that she was “so convinced” about her soon-to-be baby being a boy. Schroeder tried to “talk [her]self out of” her thought process, joking that she’d “need to prepare” for potentially having another girl.

Schroeder and Clark, 42, welcomed daughter Hartford in January 2021 after tying the knot in a backyard ceremony in September 2020 amid COVID-19 travel restrictions. The pair later hosted a second wedding in Italy in May 2022, celebrating with friends and family.

The Off With My Head author revealed her second pregnancy via Instagram on March 1. “Secrets stress me out,” she captioned a family photo, which showed Clark holding a sonogram image. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

While reflecting on their growing family on Friday, Schroeder and her husband recalled getting emotional when they found out they’re expecting a son. The Bravo alum and Clark, who were out with friends when they learned their little one’s sex, called Hartford to share the happy news.

“You won’t have any competition,” Schroeder joked to her daughter. “Don’t worry. It’s a boy.”

The New Orleans native clarified that there “was never going to be any disappointment” about whether they were having a boy or girl. “I love being a girl mom,” she gushed. “I love the idea of being surrounded by feminine energy. Two little girls. How f–king cool is that?”

Shortly before revealing baby No. 2 is on the way, Schroeder and Clark threw Hartford an epic 2nd birthday bash. “Figured this was probably the last year I get to choose her birthday theme and I wanted to do something that was a play on her name sooo Queen of Harts. She is a queen… so… made perfect sense. 😂,” the Next Level Basic author teased via Instagram in January.

Years before becoming a mom, the Amazing Race alum exclusively told Us Weekly that she was ready for parenthood. “I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding,” she teased in 2019.

However, her first pregnancy wasn’t all smooth sailing. “I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” she revealed in a candid Instagram post while expecting Hartford. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. … I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”