Another bundle of joy! Stassi Schroeder surprised fans in March 2023 when she announced she is expecting a second child with husband Beau Clark.

“Secrets stress me out,” the Vanderpump Rules alum captioned her Instagram pregnancy announcement. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Clark gushed about the major milestone as well, writing in the comments section, “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫.”

The exciting news came shortly after the reality star and Clark celebrated daughter Hartford’s second birthday.

“Figured this was probably the last year I get to choose her birthday theme and I wanted to do something that was a play on her name sooo Queen of Harts. She is a queen… so… made perfect sense. 😂,” she captioned photos from her little one’s January 2023 bash.

Schroeder, who exchanged vows with Clark in 2020 and 2022, has often opened up about her hopes to become a mother. Before expanding her family, the former Bravo star addressed her plans to have children with then-fiancé Clark.

“I’m ready to have a baby,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 about the possibility of having kids. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

Amid her first pregnancy, Schroeder offered an honest look at her ups and downs.

“I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” she told her Instagram followers in December 2020. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”

In January 2021, the Louisiana native announced her daughter’s arrival. “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” she wrote via Instagram. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it.”

Schroeder continued: “It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

In honor of Hartford’s first birthday, Schroeder gushed about getting to watch her baby girl grow up.

“When I was pregnant & imagining what my baby was like, for some reason, I would picture this quiet, docile, dark-haired brown-eyed little girl inside my belly. Obvs I was way off,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “She’s turned out to be the most spunky, determined, curious, bossy, bright, funny, demanding, friendly, dramatic, confident, independent, thoughtful, sweet blue-eyed baby. Beaut’s got main character energy for days… and she’s given me the best year of my life. I love you, my darling girl. 🦌♥️🌹.”

