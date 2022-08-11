Like mother, like daughter! Stassi Schroeder decided to shakeup her hairstyle — and the final result looked a little familiar.

“Honestly, I just wanted to match my baby,” the former reality star, 34, captioned a photo of her darker ‘do on Tuesday, August 9. The social media upload, which was posted on her “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast account, showed the mother-daughter duo rocking their looks together.

Schroeder also shared more snaps on her own account, writing, “It’s giving season 1 stassi… and I’m not mad at it.” In the post, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared side-by-side photos of her filming the hit Bravo series when it debuted in 2013.

The Louisiana native’s decision to change her look comes three months after her second wedding to husband Beau Clark. The couple, who previously tied the knot in a backyard ceremony before welcoming their little one, enjoyed a trip to Rome, Italy, to mark the occasion.

“I don’t think I will ever be able to fully articulate how much this day meant to me. This guy has been my home from day one,” she gushed via Instagram last month alongside photos from the special day.

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2018 that Schroeder and Clark, 42, were dating following her split from Patrick Meagher. “I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this,” she told Us at the time about their connection. “I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive.”

The pair, who got engaged one year later, faced unexpected challenges when the TV personality was fired from Vanderpump Rules. The decision came after former SUR waitress Faith Stowers revealed that she and Kristen Doute falsely reported her to a police tip line for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018.

Shortly after Schroeder’s departure from the show, Us exclusively confirmed that the Next Level Basic author was pregnant with her first child. During her pregnancy, Schroeder offered an honest look at her ups and downs.

“I don’t feel like myself. I don’t feel attractive,” she told her Instagram followers at the time. “I feel like I have zero control over anything. I’m uncomfortable and it’s painful to move around. And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I’ve received lots of DMs from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I’m pregnant. I’ve never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can’t wait to meet my daughter. But I’m still allowed to struggle with it.”

In January 2021, Schroeder announced her daughter’s arrival. “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it.”

She continued: “It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!