Cat’s out of the bag! Stassi Schroeder is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with husband Beau Clark.

“Secrets stress me out,” the 34-year-old pregnant star wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 1. “Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star showed off her growing baby bump in the snap while her 2-year-old daughter, Hartford, cozied up to her belly.

“Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫,” Clark, 42, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, alongside two more pregnancy reveal photos.

In one picture, the family of three looked at a sonogram of their newest bundle of joy. In the second snap, Clark touched his wife’s belly while the Off With My Head author posed sideways to reveal just how far along she is.

The New Orleans native, who wed Clark in 2020, also gave fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump via her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

Schroeder raised up her sweater in the bathroom mirror to unveil her bare stomach. She then teased that she first dropped the news via her and her husband’s joint podcast, “The Good the Bad the Baby,” saying in a clip from the episode, “We had to come here first because we had to tell y’all first.”

Clark held up the sonogram in a clip on the podcast’s Instagram page. “We’re having another child,” he said to which Schroeder replied, “Another baby! I’m pregnant!”

The Florida native seemingly confirmed that the couple’s second child was conceived in Las Vegas, telling their podcast listeners via the Instagram video, “What’s the joke? Things that happen in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas.”

Schroeder — who revealed that their listeners would get an inside look at this pregnancy, including the sex reveal — laughed at Clark. “It’s so cheesy and … true,” she confessed.

The casting director couldn’t stop gushing over the big news on Wednesday, sharing another clip from their pregnancy shoot with his social media followers. In the Instagram Story, Clark filmed Hartford kissing Schroeder’s belly as the Queen song, “You’re My Best Friend” played in the background.

The duo’s news came nearly one year after Schroeder and Clark celebrated their second wedding in Italy in May 2022 surrounded by a small group of friends and family. The pair, who initially tied the knot in September 2020 in a backyard ceremony, waited for COVID-19 travel restrictions to be lifted to throw a bigger party in Rome.

The nuptials, however, caused drama among Schroeder and some of her former Vanderpump Rules costars, including Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, who allegedly chose not to come at the last minute.

Other stars from the show — which Schroeder exited in summer 2020 after being fired for her past racially insensitive actions — were cut from the guest list altogether. Both Kristen Doute and Lala Kent were noticeably absent from the Italian ceremony, but exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were in attendance.

“I mean, there’s always a division on this show, you know, it’s never all been just one happy group,” former costar Scheana Shay exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of the rift between Cartwright, 34, and Taylor, 43, and Schroeder and Clark after they seemingly snubbed the couple on their big day.