The feud rages on. Amid Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder’s ongoing rift, Scheana Shay revealed where the two stand now.

“I don’t think my podcast helped, to be honest,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, October 15, referring to her “Scheananigans” podcast episode where Brittany, 33, opened up about her perspective. “The goal of doing that podcast was to just tell Brittany’s side and I thought, you know, ‘Stassi, you’ll hear this. Like, it’ll fix everything.’ And it totally backfired on us. So, [their relationship is] still where it left off.”

The drama began leading up to the 34-year-old Bravo alum’s Italian nuptials to Beau Clark, in which Brittany and husband Jax Taylor were among the small group of loved ones who were invited to the May ceremony. (The “Good, Bad and the Baby” podcast hosts had to scale down the plans amid the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.) According to the bride and groom, the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums allegedly weren’t honest about their plans to attend and only revealed they were unable to make it several days before the nuptials.

“Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” the Kentucky native said on “Betches Moms” podcast in June, referring to the couple’s 18-month-old son. “I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out.”

Brittany then went on the “Good as Gold” singer’s podcast one month later, claiming she was always planning to attend before schedules changed. Scheana, for her part, told Us in July that the podcast appearance “backfired,” and Stassi had allegedly returned the money Brittany had already paid for the couple’s dinner plates.

While things remain tense between the two former SUR employees, Scheana explained that she’s used to strained cast dynamics.

“I mean, there’s always a division on this show, you know, it’s never all been just one happy group,” the California native — who married Brock Davies in August — said while speaking exclusively with Us on Saturday. “So it’s tough when [for example], I’m not getting along with one of Lala [Kent]’s best friends [or] she’s not getting along with one of my best friends.”

She added: “It is hard for us, but … this year [we stayed] focused on us, and we keep everything else separate.”