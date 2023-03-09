Clapping back. Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay is speaking out after Raquel Leviss claimed she physically assaulted her over her affair with Tom Sandoval.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” the 37-year-old reality star’s lawyer, Neama Rahmani, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday, March 9. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.”

The statement continued: “Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Raquel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Us confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval, 39, cheated on Ariana Madix with costar Leviss, 28, which prompted the pair to split after nine years of dating.

News of the secret relationship caused many of the Pump Rules stars, including Shay, to speak out in support of Madix, 37. “Every morning when I wake up, I realize it wasn’t just a nightmare. It’s real. 😭💔 #TeamAriana,” the “Good As Gold” singer wrote via Twitter earlier this month.

Amid the drama, reports surfaced that Shay allegedly got into a physical altercation with Leviss after the Bravo costars taped Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen together on March 1.

The “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast host, for her part, stayed quiet at the time about the alleged assault. However, she did “like” a post via Twitter on Monday, March 6, that referenced the altercation.

“If what they are saying @scheana did after WWHL is true she is the ULTIMATE RIDE OR DIE friend. Everyone needs a friend like Scheana,” the tweet read.

The former Miss Sonoma County subsequently filed an order of protection against Shay on Tuesday, March 7, and alleged that the TV personality attacked her after learning of her affair with the TomTom cofounder.

“[Scheana] pushed me against [a] brick wall causing injury to back of [my] head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye,” Leviss claimed in the court filing, revealing that she had a “black eye and cut with scar to the left eyebrow, blurred vision and swelling to left eye.”

In photos obtained by Us on Wednesday, March 8, the former pageant queen showed off her bruised face and the cut over her eye that she claimed happened during the confrontation. Shay has since been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the California native ahead of their March 29 hearing.

In addition to her legal filing against Shay, Leviss sent a letter to several of her Pump Rules costars earlier this week requesting they delete an explicit FaceTime video between her and Sandoval. The legal notice claimed that the clip was recorded “illegally” and “without permission” by the Sonoma State University alum. She warned that forwarding the video is a violation of California law.

Shay and Leviss’ former SUR boss, Lisa Vanderpump, weighed in on the fight rumors on Wednesday while appearing on WWHL. “Yeah, I think she did. I think she slapped her around the chops,” Vanderpump, 62, told host Andy Cohen when asked whether Shay hit Leviss. “But you know what, her feelings would be running really high because Ariana was her best friend for like 12 years.”

Former Pump Rules costar Stassi Schroeder, for her part, revealed during her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast on Wednesday that she “will not confirm nor deny” the allegations.

Meanwhile, both Sandoval and Leviss have issued public apologies to Madix for their relationship. The twosome, however, have not stopped seeing each other amid the fallout over the scandal. “Tom and Raquel are the real deal,” a source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, noting that it isn’t “a regrettable fling or one-night stand” for the couple. “They have confided to pals that it’s love and they have fallen hard for each other.”

According to the insider, the Missouri native has plans to officially start dating Leviss. “It’s no excuse for what they did and the people they hurt, but they see a long-term future together,” the source added. “Only time will tell if their bond can survive the backlash.”