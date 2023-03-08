Keeping her distance? Raquel Leviss reportedly filed a restraining order against Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay amid news of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

Leviss, 28, filed an order of protection against the “Better Without You” singer, 37, on Tuesday, March 7, according to TMZ. The filing comes in the wake of rumors that Shay confronted — and got physical with — Leviss after their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 1. A judge has yet to grant the order, per TMZ.

While Shay — who is supporting BFF Ariana Madix after Sandoval, 39, cheated on her with Leviss — has yet to confirm the altercation, she “liked” a post via Twitter on Monday, March 6, that mentioned the alleged incident. “If what they are saying @scheana did after WWHL is true she is the ULTIMATE RIDE OR DIE friend. Everyone needs a friend like Scheana,” the tweet read.

Lala Kent also addressed the situation during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, telling fans she was “never told” Shay hit Leviss, but it’s “a story that’s circulating” in the Pump Rules universe.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, called it quits after the Florida native found out about the affair. While the twosome were together for nine years, a source told Us ahead of their split that the pair “were having problems for a while” and things “only came to a breaking point” the day before. Madix was even seen at her ex’s band’s concert for the release of their new song, “Superstars,” on Wednesday, March 1, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

This marks the second alleged legal filing by Leviss since news of her and Sandoval’s affair broke. The California native’s lawyers reportedly sent a legal notice to several of her Vanderpump Rules costars regarding an intimate FaceTime session she had with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer.

According to TMZ, Leviss’ lawyer’s claimed that the recording of the call, which ultimately led to Sandoval and Madix’s split — was “done illegally without Raquel’s knowledge or consent.”

Prior to their breakup, the Florida native denied rumors that she and the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder were in an open relationship.

“I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” she exclusively told Us in February. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Madix and Sandoval met during the first season of Vanderpump Rules and began dating the following year after the TomTom cofounder’s called it quits with ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute.

Leviss, for her part, joined the Bravo series during season 5. The California native was previously linked to James Kennedy, whom she got engaged to in May 2021. Seven months after their proposal — which Sandoval helped pay for — Leviss and the DJ, 31, split after five years together.

Following news of his ex-fiancée and the Missouri native’s hook up, Kennedy took to social media to weigh in on the scandal.

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a screenshot of an article about the breakup. The England native later encouraged fans to “bring the tomatoes and the cabbage” to the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras concert in Orange County that night.

Madix’s brother, Jeremy, commented on Kennedy’s post with his honest thoughts about the situation while shading Leviss and Sandoval.

“It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s—t on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line,” he commented. “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone.”

The Madix cofounder, 30, went on to share that Sandoval was in the midst of a “midlife crisis” and called out Leviss for faking “her way to the top.”

The reality star’s scandal with Sandoval isn’t the first time the former beauty queen made headlines. Following her split from Kennedy, she was seen making out with Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney in August 2022.