A Vanderpump Rules drama easter egg! Raquel Leviss seemingly dropped a hint about her and costar Tom Sandoval’s affair days before news of his breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

On the Wednesday, March 1, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Leviss, 28, and her castmate Scheana Shay were asked by host Andy Cohen, “Who’s the hotter Tom, Schwartz or Sandoval?” To fans’ surprise, Leviss — who is fresh off a brief romance with Schwartz, 40 — answered, “Sandoval.”

Her response came two days before Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, March 3, that Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, had called it quits after nine years of dating after Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss. On Friday, a source also confirmed to Us that the former couple were having problems before the split, noting that tensions only came to a boiling point the day prior.

Leviss’ ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, took to Instagram to weigh in on the cast’s latest relationship drama. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” the 31-year-old — who began dating girlfriend Ally Lewber in March 2022 after he and Leviss called off their engagement in December 2021 — captioned a screenshot of a news article reporting the split on Friday.

Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, commented on Kennedy’s post, writing, “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to shit on people that are supposed to be their “best friend” (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line.”

*VIDEO

He went on to throw a dig at Sandoval, calling him “a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band,” adding, “Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s–t. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”

Katie Maloney — who slammed Leviss when she made out with Schwartz, Maloney’s ex-husband, over the summer — also reacted to the news via her Instagram Story, simply posting two clown emojis.

Though not directed at the cheating revelation, Lala Kent also shaded Sandoval via her Instagram Story after he called her “overly douchey” in an interview with Page Six. “Oh Sandoval …” the Give Them Lala author, 32, wrote on Friday. “Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort. I’ve seen you for who you for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f–k up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

In January, Ariana addressed claims that she and Sandoval — who began dating in 2014 — were in an open relationship. “We don’t have an open relationship,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious.”