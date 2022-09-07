Sorry, not sorry! Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss knows that Katie Maloney isn’t happy she hooked up with her ex Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay’s wedding — and the model is unbothered by the drama.

“Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close. If they were, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Tom. She has no regrets,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

Us confirmed in August that Schwartz, 39, and Leviss, 27, “made out” during 37-year-old Shay’s Cancun nuptials to Brock Davies. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” a second insider told Us at the time, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.

While the source tells Us that the two were “just having fun in the moment,” the TomTom cofounder’s estranged wife — who was in Mexico but did not attend the event – later implied that she wasn’t happy with what went down.

“So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real … back in my safe place feels gooooood,” Maloney, 35, wrote via her Instagram Story at the time alongside a photo that showed her looking less than pleased.

Last week, Davies, 30, took to social media to claim that Maloney was never supposed to be in Cancun in the first place — since she was “disinvited” from the wedding. The fitness trainer then alleged that the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host “rocked up anyway” under the guise of a “girls trip.” The former SUR waitress, however, denied the allegations. “I’m enjoying all the untruths,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

Schwartz, for his part, fanned the flames late last month during an appearance on Shay’s “Scheanigans” podcast when he called Leviss “cool as s—t” and claimed that he “overlooked” the model when he was still with Maloney.

“I was so caught up in my own little world and I was married — I never took time to get to know Raquel,” Schwartz explained. “She was always cool. I just never really took [the] time to invest in her. That’s a horrible way to phrase it. I never really gave her a chance. … She has so much depth and character. I think I wrote her off.”

The “Good as Gold” singer and her Bravo costar also discussed the debunked rumors that he kissed Leviss at Coachella in April. The Minnesota native reiterated that he wasn’t at the music festival — but when Shay asked him if he would ever “make the rumors” true, Schwartz left the possibility for a hookup open by replying, “I don’t know what to say.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder and Maloney first announced their split in March. One week later, Us confirmed the Utah native had filed for divorce. “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Maloney wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Schwartz, for his part, confirmed the split in his own social media post, writing: “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption.”

Later that month, Maloney shared more details of the difficult decision. “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make. But [it was] the best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder,” she said during an episode of her podcast.