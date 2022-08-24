A wedding fit for TV! Scheana Shay and Brock Davies were surrounded by their loved ones — including many Vanderpump Rules costars when they tied the knot.

The 37-year-old reality TV personality wed the 31-year-old New Zealand native at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún on Tuesday, August 23.

“#HoneyIDo,” the bride captioned an Instagram snap on Tuesday from the lavish affair. The lovebirds’ 16-month-old daughter, Summer, even served as their flower girl for the special day.

When they said their “I dos,” Shay had costars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss by her side as bridesmaids. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were also part of the bridal party, acting as two of Davies’ groomsmen.

Those weren’t the only Bravo personalities — both past and present — that were in attendance. Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright made the trip to watch the pair exchange vows.

Prior to the event, Taylor, 43, shared a photo via his Instagram Story of his pre-ceremony activities. “Getting that pre-wedding workout in,” he captioned a gym selfie on Tuesday. “Today’s the day!!! @scheana @brock_davies.”

Cartwright, for her part, posted a series of poolside snaps via social media on Tuesday before getting ready for the wedding. The Kentucky native, 33, gushed over her husband and their 16-month-old son, Cruz, as they played in the blue water at the resort.

Kent, on the other hand, documented her time in Mexico shortly after arriving in town over the weekend. The “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 31, toasted Shay beginning on Saturday, August 21, as part of her mini bachelorette bash.

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute also shared snaps from the tropical getaway ahead of the big day. Stassi Schroeder, who was fired alongside Doute, 39, in June 2020 after their past racially-insensitive remarks resurfaced, didn’t appear to make the trip. (Shay was one of the many reality stars uninvited to Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Italy wedding in May.)

While Schwartz, 39, was on hand to celebrate the occasion, his soon-to-be ex-wife, Katie Maloney, was noticeably absent. (The pair announced their split in March.)

Scroll down for an inside look at Shay and Davies’ big day: