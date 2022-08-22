Jax, Brittany, Kristen Attending Scheana’s Wedding With ‘Pump Rules’ Cast

Just like old times? Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are set to wed in Mexico with several Vanderpump Rules stars — past and present — in attendance.

The “Good As Gold” singer, 37, touched down at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún over the weekend for a mini bachelorette party with Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix on Sunday, August 21. While Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy also traveled to the resort ahead of the festivities, which included a welcome party, Katie Maloney appears to be skipping the nuptials, sharing a photo from a “girls trip” with former SURver Kristina Kelly on Sunday.

“Vacay Mode 🌞🍹🍍🥑🏝 #happyearlybirthdaykk,” Maloney wrote alongside a series of bikini pics.

While it’s likely the cameras are rolling as season 10 of Vanderpump Rules started filming in early July, three former Bravo stars will be at the wedding. Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright all shared photos traveling to Mexico over the weekend.

“I just got to Mexico for Scheana’s wedding festivities — and Brock’s,” Doute said via Instagram Stories, praising the hotel for customizing her room.

Taylor, meanwhile, posted from the plane with wife Cartwright and mother-in-law Sherri Cartwright, who is seemingly on hand to help the couple with son Cruz, 16 months. The Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky alums recently made headlines for skipping fellow Bravo alum Stassi Schroeder’s wedding to Beau Clark in Italy in May.

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” Schroeder claimed on her “The Good The Bad The Baby” podcast at the time. “Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

Cartwright, for her part, claimed that she and Taylor canceled their trip at the last minute for several reasons.

“We had actual reasons why we couldn’t go that were not talked about. Like, Cruz’s passport didn’t come in, my mom had a death in the family and had to go home,” the Kentucky native said on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June. “I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn’t make it to the wedding for those reasons. But I know, like, having to wait to the last minute and not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends, like, I feel terrible about and I’m truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we’ll be able to talk about this and figure it all out. Because I do want our kids to grow up together.”

Schroeder, meanwhile, is likely not attending Shay’s wedding as she was not happy that the “What I Like” singer had Cartwright talk about the drama on her “Scheananigans” podcast. (Schroeder also skipped Shay’s first wedding to Michael Shay during season 3 of Vanderpump Rules amid a different fight between the then-costars.)

“Stassi sent the money back. … Brittany had paid for the plates because she couldn’t make it. And said ‘Scheananigans podcast’ [as the note],” Shay told Us last month. “We didn’t do it maliciously or to talk s–t. And then the backlash from it, it was, like, that actually wasn’t even the intention. We’re like, hopefully once she hears this, she’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, now I understand.’ … It backfired on us.”

Scroll through for a first look at Shay and Davies’ wedding events: