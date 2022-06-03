Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss Claims About Tom Split

Shutting it down. Katie Maloney is responding to Raquel Leviss’ claims that she and Tom Schwartz made their Vanderpump Rules costars pick sides amid their split — and her patience is wearing thin.

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney, 35, commented via an Instagram fan page post on Friday, June 3, of the model’s Page Six interview. “I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason, but Tom and I are still friends so whatever.”

Leviss, 27, previously spoke out about feeling stuck in the middle of the former couple’s issues. “I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” the California native told the outlet in May. “It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them.”

The former Miss Sonoma County didn’t elaborate on which half of the couple was putting more pressure on the group but hinted that one cast member might be feeling the heat more so than others. “Personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her,” she added at the time.

Leviss’ comments came just two months after the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host and TomTom co-owner, 39, announced their breakup after being together for more than a decade. “Well this sucks,” Schwartz wrote via Instagram in March. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Maloney, for her part, revealed later that month that it was her decision to call it quits.

“I realized that I had to really start prioritizing myself and my happiness as well. It just needed to happen. That’s just what everything inside of me was saying, I thought it got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst,” she explained an episode of her podcast. “For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away.”

In April, the Utah native told Us Weekly that it had been Leviss’ own breakup with ex-boyfriend James Kennedy that originally inspired her to take a deeper look into her own life.

“When they announced at the reunion that they had broken it up — it was a bit empowering because when you’re trying to figure out what to do and you see other people be strong and their convictions like that, you’re like, ‘All right, I can do it, I can do it,” she said.

According to executive producer Lisa Vanderpump, season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which was renewed in May, will address the pair’s divorce in a complex way.

“I think you’ll see there have been some tough moments,” Vanderpump, 61, told Page Six during the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s sixth annual World Dog Day. “The thing with this cast is, they’re very open emotionally. Maybe it’s because they’ve kind of grown up with the cameras, you know? It’s been 10 years. They’re very relaxed about sharing their lives. I think that makes for fascinating television. It’s people’s journeys – and this is a journey a lot of people relate to as well.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!