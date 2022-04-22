It’s not over ’til it’s over! Lisa Vanderpump thinks it might not be the end of the road for Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney — at least not if she has anything to say about it.

“I don’t think the fat lady has sung yet,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 61, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new restaurant Vanderpump à Paris on Friday April 22. “[They say] it’s not over to the fat lady sings. I hope, maybe, I’m gonna get involved with that. Yeah, I am. They always looked to me for advice and I’m gonna give it.”

Vanderpump became deeply invested in the couple’s relationship after officiating their wedding in 2016. The SUR owner told Us she’s discouraged by the split but attributes a lot of the couple’s conflict to the spotlight.

“I’m very disappointed,” she revealed in her interview with Us. “Because, obviously, I was invested in officiating. I wrote the damn vows — all they had to do was follow it. But, you know, I think we’ve all been in a suspended reality. I think a lot of relationships have grounded because of what’s gone on with the pressure, and some [have] flourished.”

That doesn’t mean she thinks the relationship is doomed, however. Sometimes it’s just about riding out the wave.

“I’ve been married for 39 years, and there’s ups and downs,” she explained. “Sometimes you wanna strangle them. Anybody goes, ‘We’ve got the perfect marriage,’ they’re lying. Or, they’re married to something that doesn’t exist. Cause I’ve never seen it.”

The estranged couple may have other plans. Maloney, 35, revealed in April that she was “very open” to the idea entering the dating pool again.

“Let’s say if I was, like, out and there was some kissing sort of situation, I wouldn’t turn it down,” she told Us. “I’m open because I think it could be maybe potentially healthy or maybe good for the ego.”

Vanderpump, for her part, disagrees. “They should take a breath,” the restauranteur explained in her April 22 interview. “I don’t want [them] auditioning people right now. It’s like, just stop.”

While the Vanderpump Dogs owner told Us she has “a lot to discuss” with the estranged pair, she’s currently focused on Vanderpump à Paris that opened in Las Vegas Thursday April 21 — a place she calls “the sexiest place you’ve ever seen.”

“It’s not the typical French Bistro. People have cried when they come in here,” the reality star revealed. “You’ve got the French music and the candles. Nothing is bought. It’s just a unique restaurant, and we’d love doing it. But when you come in, you do go, ‘Wow.'”

