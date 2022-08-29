Season 10 is going to be wild. Brock Davies claimed that he and Scheana Shay disinvited Katie Maloney from their wedding — but she says it’s not true.

The drama began when the fitness trainer, 31, commented on a Monday, August 29, Instagram post about Maloney’s reaction to the news that her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz, hooked up with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss at the wedding.

When an Instagram user pointed out that Maloney, 35, didn’t attend the Tuesday, August 23, ceremony, Davies replied, “She was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a ‘girls trip.'”

The New Zealand native’s reaction came in response to a HollywoodLife article alleging that Maloney caught Schwartz, 39, making out with Leviss, 27. The “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host, however, seemingly didn’t attend the wedding, but she was on vacation in Cancún with many of her castmates. Maloney went on to deny Davies’ version of events in her own Instagram comment, writing: “I’m enjoying all the untruths.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported that Schwartz and Leviss “made out” during the festivities, which were seemingly filmed for the upcoming season of Pump Rules. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved,” an insider told Us after the wedding, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.

After returning home from Mexico, Maloney took to Instagram to recap the trip, implying that everything hadn’t gone down as planned. “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real … back in my safe place feels gooooood,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 25, alongside a photo that showed her looking less than pleased.

The former SURver and the TomTom co-owner tied the knot in 2016, later revealing that the marriage wasn’t actually legal because they’d misplaced their license. Three years later, they wed again — legally — in front of Bravo cameras.

In March, the former couple announced that they’d called it quits after more than a decade together. “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you,” Maloney wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage.”

Schwartz, for his part, confirmed the split in his own social media post, writing: “Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption.”

One week later, Us confirmed that the former waitress filed for divorce from the Minnesota native. “There wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this,” Maloney said of the split during a March episode of her podcast. “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make. But [it was] the best and only way I can describe it is just waking up and having this voice that just became louder and louder.”