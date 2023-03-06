Scheana Fires Back After She's Compared to Raquel for Eddie Cibrian Scandal

Not all cheating scandals are created equally? Scheana Shay is defending herself as she continues to publicly support Ariana Madix amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

“Always got your back! 👊🏼 #TeamAriana,” Shay, 37, wrote alongside a pic with Madix, also 37, on Sunday, March 5, via Instagram.

In the comments section, a fan brought up the “Good As Gold” singer’s past with Eddie Cibrian. As Bravo fans may recall, the reality star cheated with the actor, 49, amid his marriage to Brandi Glanville — before he married LeAnn Rimes.

“Wonder who had @brandiglanville’s [back],” the troll wrote. “So quick to team up but let’s not forget you walked in @raquelleviss shoes @scheana.”

Shay fired back: “I don’t recall having an affair with my best friends bf KNOWINGLY but go off!”

The backdoor pilot of Vanderpump Rules, which aired in 2013, documented Glanville, 50, confronting Shay about her relationship with Cibrian.

“It was just a mess,” Shay, who claimed at the time that Cibrian didn’t tell her he was married, recalled to Us Weekly in 2013. “I ended things [after I found out about LeAnn], I stopped talking to him, and I’ve never talked to him again.”

The Sunset Beach alum married Rimes in 2011 and they are still going strong.

Things in the Vanderpump Rules universe, meanwhile, blew up on Friday, March 3, when Us confirmed Sandoval, 39, and Madix split because he cheated with Leviss, 28. Shay has been one of the many Bravo stars vocal about the scandal.

“Every morning when I wake up, I realize it wasn’t just a nightmare. It’s real. 😭💔 #TeamAriana,” she tweeted on Sunday, March 5.

Shay also “liked” a series of telling tweets, pointing out that Leviss lied to her too as Shay defended the former pageant queen when she came under fire for making out with Tom Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney during summer 2022.

“Yeah I knew Raquel was using @scheana to be the scapegoat,” one post read. “It wasn’t right and poor Scheana for taking it and still having Raquel’s back up to that point.”

Another tweet “liked” by Shay reads: “I actually feel just as bad for Scheana because she manipulated her the entire f—king time just like Sandoval did to Schwartz. Raquel never wanted Schwartz but she used them to hide her secret. Snake! @scheana.”

“In hindsight … Scheana made points texting Ariana’s mom about Sandoval only caring about himself!!!!!! #PumpRules,” a third tweet read, referring to a season 5 story line about Shay expressing concerns about Sandoval and Madix’s romance.

A fourth tweet addresses the reports that Shay confronted — and got physical with — Leviss after their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 1.

“If what they are saying @scheana did after WWHL is true she is the ULTIMATE RIDE OR DIE friend,” the post “liked” by Shay states. “Everyone needs a friend like Scheana. #pumprules #teamariana.”