Saving a seat for Scheana Shay? Andy Cohen poked fun at Eddie Cibrian, LeAnn Rimes and Brandi Glanville’s “awkward” family Easter photo by pointing out that the Vanderpump Rules star’s presence would really make the holiday uncomfortable.

“Tonight’s Jackhole goes to the photo posted by LeAnn Rimes, which featured Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, which LeAnn captioned, ‘Awkward family Easter,’” Cohen began during his nightly “Jackhole of the Day” segment on the Monday, April 22, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It gets the Jackhole because if you really wanted it to be an awkward family Easter, shouldn’t you have invited one other person?”

Cohen then pointed to Shay, who was a guest on Monday’s episode. She laughed and added, “Hello?!”

The SUR waitress made headlines back in 2009 after she was wrapped up in Cibrian and Glanville’s divorce. Shay previously told Us Weekly that she didn’t know the actor was married when they started seeing each other — she also claimed she didn’t know he was having an affair with Rimes at the time.

“It was just a mess,” Shay recalled to Us in 2013. “I ended things [after I found out about LeAnn], I stopped talking to him, and I’ve never talked to him again.”

Cibrian went on to marry Rimes in 2011. While it took time for Glanville, who shares sons Mason and Jake with the Take Two star, to accept Rimes as her children’s stepmother, the two women seemingly get along now, spending Easter Sunday as a family of five on Sunday, April 21.

“Happy Easter LovEs! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” the Grammy winner captioned a selfie with Glanville, Cibrian, Mason and Jake, on Sunday. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us! #easter #happyeaster #easter2019 #family.”

After social media users flooded Rimes’ comments with remarks about the awkwardness, the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer clarified what she meant by her caption.

“*awkward – the way we are standing, not that we are all together,” she wrote. “Not awkward at all. #clarity.” Rimes added the hashtag, “#ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon.”

