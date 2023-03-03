From Katie to Andy: ‘Pump Rules’ Stars React to Sandoval, Raquel Scandal

Chaos in the SUR back alley. The cast of Vanderpump Rules is speaking out after news broke that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after he cheated with Raquel Leviss.

Both Andy Cohen and Katie Maloney simply used emojis to convey their feelings. “🚨,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host tweeted on Friday, March 3.

Cohen previously teased that there could be a bombshell dropped in the Bravo universe, tweeting on Thursday, March 2: “Feel like all is right with the world when #PumpRules is thriving! (And it is!)”

Maloney, for her part, posted two clown emojis via Instagram Stories. She has been wrapped up in a feud of her own with Leviss, 28, after the SURver made out with Maloney’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, during production on season 10.

“I stand far away,” Maloney exclusively told Us Weekly in February when asked where she “stands” with Leviss. “Some things are just not meant to be, and our friendship is probably one of them.”

Leviss agreed that the two women were “not in the best place,” telling Us at the same event: “I ran into her [recently] and I figured I would be like the bigger person and at least break the ice and go over there and say hi. And it was like a ‘death glare’ straight through my soul. So I was like, ‘OK, I feel like I just need to like back off and give you some space.’ Clearly, I really hurt her and that wasn’t my intention at all.”

Us confirmed on Friday that Sandoval and Madix ended their nine-year relationship after he was unfaithful with Leviss. The former couple previously denied rumors that they had an “open relationship” — a controversy that will play out on season 10 of the Bravo show.

“I shut it down just because I feel like when you let things ruminate like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is,” Madix exclusively told Us in February. “Honestly, it would be really sexy if we were, but we’re not.”

Madix, who deleted her social media on Friday, has also been open about not wanting to get married but believed Sandoval was The One.

“I just think that if you’re gonna be together, you’re gonna be together forever. You know what I mean? And it doesn’t really matter if you have the wedding or not, but then you look at that and you fast forward, like 30 years, people still get divorced after 30, 40 years,” she told Us in 2022. “I think that there’s also a lot of emphasis, I feel like, placed on staying. People, however long they were together is considered that they were more successful as a couple. And I feel like if you’re happy, stay in it, and if you’re not ​— I’m happy! I’m here!”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for how the cast is reacting to the scandal: