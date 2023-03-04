The big boss! Lisa Vanderpump broke her silence about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s split amid his affair with Raquel Leviss.

The 62-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum — who owns the group of restaurants and bars where the Vanderpump Rules stars work — responded to Andy Cohen’s tweet about the drama with a quip of her own.

“How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, tweeted on Friday, March 3, after Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s split.

“Ummm one,” Vanderpump replied on Saturday, March 4. “I’m not sure my heart is up to it.”

Cohen cracked, “You have time to get a pacemaker because I NEED YOU.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The U.K. native is the latest Vanderpump Rules star to weigh in on the drama. Immediately after the news broke on Friday, cast members past and present took to social media to share their scathing remarks about the situation.

One of the first to respond was Lala Kent, who made headlines last month after she told Cohen on an episode of WWHL that they needed to get Madix “out” of her nine-year romance with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner. (Sandoval, for his part, exclusively told Us in response that Kent, 32, was a “bully.”)

“Oh Sandoval … Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday. “I’ve seen you for who you are for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f—k up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

Tom Schwartz — who hooked up with Leviss, 28, at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding in August 2022, months after his split from ex-wife Katie Maloney — also chimed in.

“I asked my magic 8 ball if it was going to be a chill day 💀,” the TomTom co-founder, who has been in business with Sandoval for years, wrote on Friday. “My reply is no,” read the Magic 8 ball’s answer.

Madix and Sandoval, for their parts, each appeared to address the controversy in their own ways. While playing a show in Anaheim Friday night, the Sandoval & the Most Extras’ singer asked the crowd, “Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?” an eyewitness exclusively told Us. When the audience chanted his ex’s name, Sandoval replied, “We love her.”

The Florida native, meanwhile, spent time with costars Shay, 37, Maloney, 36, and Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013. Doute, 40, shared a video of herself hugging and kissing Madix, while Shay posted a clip of her and the former SUR employee at a Tove Lo concert.

“We rally,” Shay captioned the footage of her and Madix at the concert, pointing the camera at her friend as she belted out the “Habits” singer’s song “Cool Girl”: “I’m a, I’m a, I’m a cool girl, I’m a, I’m a cool girl / Ice cold, I roll my eyes at you, boy,” Madix sang while rolling her eyes.